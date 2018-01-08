Saskatoon weather outlook: blast of snow, then into the deep freeze

A blast of snow before arctic air plunges back in.

Special Weather Statement Ended

Environment Canada has ended a special weather statement for Prince Albert, Melfort, La Ronge, Meadow Lake and other parts of north-central Saskatchewan for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Tuesday as a disturbance moves in.

As the system tracks eastward snow will spread into west central Saskatchewan early Tuesday morning before moving into east central areas in the afternoon and then moving out of the area by evening.

Early indications have the heaviest snowfall amounts falling along a west to east line between Prince Albert and La Ronge where 10 to 15 cm of snow is possible.

In its wake northerly winds will bring a return to unseasonably cold temperatures which will persist into the weekend with more details on that and how this system will affect Saskatoon below.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

After a very mild first weekend of 2018 with temperatures popping above freezing Sunday, slightly cooler air has moved in to start the second week of the year.

We started the day around -8, which is warmer than a normal daytime high for Jan. 8, with clouds lingering through the morning as we warmed up to -5 before noon.

During the afternoon the climb will continue with a daytime high a few degrees shy of the freezing mark as mostly cloudy skies continue.

Monday Night

Clouds stick around through the night as a system pushes in that’ll bring in a risk of freezing drizzle into the early morning hours as temperatures slide back to a mild -9 overnight.

Tuesday

It’ll feel like the mid-minus teens with wind chill to start the day with a slight chance of freezing drizzle, which could make for a slick morning commute.

The low pressure system will swing through and keep conditions mild during the day with an afternoon high again in mid-minus single digits, but it’ll bring in some snow, which will pick up in the afternoon.

Northerly winds will kick in during the evening with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h as arctic air surges in and drops the mercury into the minus teens.

Wednesday-Friday

Some clouds will hang on for Wednesday before we get into increasing sunshine Thursday and Friday as an arctic high pressure system drops in and knocks us back into the deep freeze.

Daytime highs will drop into the -20s with overnight lows into the -30s and morning wind chills potentially approaching extreme warning criteria of the -40s Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

The big question this weekend will be how long will the extreme cold hang on?

Some models are bringing in a biy of a warm up into the minus teens with morning lows in the -20s, but we have opted for the cooler version, which other models are suggesting, which will keep lows around the -30 degree mark.

We will keep a close eye on the situation and have a much better idea as to the most probable outcome in the coming days.

Albert Sikma took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 8 at Island View:

