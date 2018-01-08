Woman dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A 21-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Sunday night.

Const. Clint Stibbe of Toronto Traffic Services said the woman had exited a TTC bus just before 10 p.m. and was attempting to cross the road at Steeles and Markham Road when she was hit by the vehicle.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed to Global News the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

There’s no word yet if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.