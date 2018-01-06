Ager Hasan has been returned to the Waterloo Region

The man wanted on second degree murder charges in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener has been brought back to the Waterloo Region after a chase that began in April of last year.

Waterloo Regional Police confirmed that 22-year-old Ager Hasan has been brought back to the Waterloo Region after being held in custody in the United States since July.

Hasan is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in her Kitchener apartment and fleeing to the United States. He was stopped on July 11 by United States Secret Service officials in San Antonio, Texas in relation to an unrelated and ongoing counterfeit currency investigation.

At the time of his arrest in Texas, he was wanted on a Canada wide warrant for the murder of 22-year old Melinda-Vasilije on April 28th.

Throughout the entire chase, Waterloo Regional Police said they were in contact with Hasan via email and were also investigating messages posted online on social media platforms such as Instagram and Reddit.

Waterloo Regional Police announced today in a press release that two Waterloo Regional Police officers escorted Hasan back from a Texas prison on January 5, 2018. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kitchener this coming Monday.

Hasan is currently charged with one count of second degree murder and three counts of breach recognizance.