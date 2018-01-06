Canada
1 ticket wins Friday’s $35 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
ORONTO – A ticket sold in Brampton, Ont. claimed Friday night’s $35 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 12 will be approximately $10 million.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $35 million: 1, 3, 13, 15, 28, 36 and 49. The bonus number was 14.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

