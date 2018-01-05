Okanagan forecast

Friday, January 05, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The mixed precipitation will taper off on Saturday with possible breaks in the clouds, but we will see an increasing chance of flurries again Saturday night and Sunday.

The waves of clouds and precipitation (likely snow) will continue into early next week as one disturbance after another moves into our region.

This weekend’s daytime high range: -5 to +2C

~ Duane/Wesla