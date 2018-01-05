Vancouver Island vet hospital issues warning about deadly dog disease

A Vancouver Island vet hospital has put out a warning to dog owners after several confirmed cases of a potentially deadly disease.

The Sooke Veterinary Hospital says it has now had several confirmed cases of a disease known as Parvovirus, from Sooke all the way up the coast to Port Renfrew.

The extremely contagious virus is spread through canine feces and without treatment dogs can die within three to four days.

Puppies are most at risk of infection, usually in a window of vulnerability when they are weaned from the mother’s milk but have not yet been fully vaccinated.

The disease can be prevented with a simple vaccine.

WATCH: Parvo outbreak in the Fraser Valley (aired Sept. 21, 2013):

Puppies can be vaccinated as early as six weeks of age and should be vaccinated no later than eight weeks according to the hospital.

Full immunity however is not developed until one week after their second shot, done three to four weeks after the first.

If your dog isn’t vaccinated against parvo, you should avoid parks and public places where the nasty virus can live on the ground for several months.

The disease is not treatable but if the dog has a mild case it can survive.

The symptoms are profuse vomiting and diarrhea in the early stages.