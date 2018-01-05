Body found in Marlborough Park identified as missing woman: police

Police confirmed Friday that the body found in Calgary’s Marlborough Park neighbourhood is that of a missing woman who disappeared more than two weeks ago.

Shianne Kim Thom was last seen leaving her home in the northwest community of Silver Springs at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

She was reported missing more than a week later on Dec. 28.

Police said at the time of her disappearance that Thom had a medical condition for which she took medication.

Thom’s body was found on Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Maitland Drive N.E.

In a media statement Friday, police said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The area has been cordoned off until the autopsy is completed.

Police said they will not be releasing any further information until that happens and the “cause and manner of her death” is made clear.