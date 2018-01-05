Politics
January 5, 2018 1:39 pm

Trudeau set to host town hall in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to host a town hall in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Tuesday.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at Sackville High School.

The event is set to be hosted by  Darrell Samson, MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook,

According to a post on Samson’s website, doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and limited space means that it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

