Trudeau set to host town hall in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to host a town hall in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Tuesday.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. at Sackville High School.

The event is set to be hosted by Darrell Samson, MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook,

According to a post on Samson’s website, doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and limited space means that it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.