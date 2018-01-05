Freezing rain warning issued for Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Okanagan and surrounding region.

Areas of patchy freezing rain are spreading over the north and central Okanagan as well as the Arrow Slocan regions and the north Thompson.

Residents are being warned that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Ice build-up may also cause tree branches to break.

The poor weather conditions may also contribute to transportation delays.

Environment Canada said the freezing rain should end through the afternoon and early evening.