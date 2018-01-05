Two people charged after police seize fentanyl, heroin and meth in Guelph
Two people are facing charges after police in Guelph, Ont., seized fentanyl, heroin and crystal meth.
Guelph police say cash was also seized.
They say two 19-year-olds – a man from Guelph and a woman from Toronto – have been charged.
The man was charged with three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breaching a probation order.
The woman is facing the same drug charges.
Both accused are being held for a bail hearing.
