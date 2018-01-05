Crime
Man facing charges after woman attacked at Halifax bar with beer glass

Halifax Regional Police say a 25-year-old Nova Scotia man has been charged after allegedly attacking a woman at a downtown bar with a beer glass.

A Nova Scotia man is facing assault charges after a woman was struck with a beer glass at a downtown Halifax bar late Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at around 11 p.m. at the Split Crow on Granville Street.

Police say a caller reported a man had attacked a 38-year-old woman in the face with a glass and then ran away.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a suspect not too far from the bar and seized a knife.

Police say the 25-year-old man from Head of Jeddore, N.S., and the victim know each other.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

