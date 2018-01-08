Bob Layton Editorial: Another sex offender on the street

It’s a regular announcement from police.

Another sex offender has been released back into society, and police say they have reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 16.

The only thing that changes is the name. This time it’s Corey Smith.

He has done his time as required by law and now he is released back onto the streets as required by law.

Every time this happens, the people say there needs to be a change to the law, but, so far, no politician seems to care enough to bring that up to the lawmakers.

How many convicted sex offenders do we have out there? They are monitored by the Edmonton Police Services Behavioral Assessment Unit.

As always, there is a list of court-ordered conditions.

For Smith, he’s not supposed to be within 100 metres of kids, no alcohol or drugs, including marijuana. No weapons, no porn, no computer or cell phone unless it’s for work.

I hope he does find work and a way to control his impulses, for his own good, and the good of our children.

Let me know what you think about all of this.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.