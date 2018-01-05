Crime
January 5, 2018 5:55 am

Pregnant woman shot, delivers baby; suspect in custody in North Carolina

By Staff The Associated Press

Police officers from North Carolina

Hillsborough Police Department/Facebook
A A

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A man accused of shooting a pregnant woman in North Carolina who later gave birth has turned himself in.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 18-year-old Joshua Kaleb Norman was taken into custody Thursday. It said he was wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after Wednesday’s shooting of 21-year-old Haley Causey.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Golf club-wielding man charged with robbing store clerk armed with knife

Sheriff David Grice says Causey, who was eight months pregnant, was shot in the chest and delivered her baby via cesarean section. Her father, Christopher Teal, told WGHP-TV that mother and child are in stable condition but both are experiencing medical problems.

Authorities said in local news reports that Norman and two others went to Causey’s apartment seeking money when the shooting occurred.

READ MORE: Police drone locates missing 81-year-old woman in North Carolina

It’s unclear if Norman has a lawyer.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Davidson County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina
Pregnant Woman Shot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News