Edmonton woman trying to locate owner after finding trove of personal mementos

An Edmonton woman has taken to Facebook in an attempt to find the rightful owner of wedding photos and other personal items she found after moving into her new home in the new year.

Kayla King moved into her new place in the community of Delton earlier this month and when she did, she found a dusty tote in the basement. In it, she discovered not just wedding photos but also a wedding guestbook, bibles, a diploma, photo albums, awards and other mementos.

“It’s just filled with memories — memories upon memories,” she said.

“Memory books of this couple that were in love, the guest book from their wedding and their cake cutter. So many pictures and things and awards and stuff like that.”

READ MORE: Alberta woman reunited with lost dog 4 years later

King believes most of the items in the tote are from the 1980s and 1990s.

On Thursday, King posted a plea for help finding the rightful owners of the tote’s contents.

“Long shot but I just moved into a new house in Edmonton,” the post reads. “I found a box of pictures and other precious memories with the names Stacy Cornell and Doug Page. Lots of memories I’m sure someone doesn’t want to lose. Please share.”

King told Global News she asked the house’s previous tenants as well as the landlord if they knew to whom the items belonged but nobody knows.

READ MORE: Missing cat found 10 years later, reunited with Calgary owner

King said she’s hoping for a happy ending to the story.

“To lose things like that, it is really hard and that’s a lot of sentimental things that are in that box, it’s not just a random box. These things were put together and carefully thought out.”

If you know Page or Cornell, or if the tote belongs to you, you can contact King through Facebook.