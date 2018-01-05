Alberta premier’s special assistant to pay back erroneous hotel expense claims

The woman who is arguably the right hand to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is having to pay back the province after some of her hotel expenses for the 2017 Calgary Stampede were found to be claimed in error.

Parm Kahlon holds the title of special assistant to the premier.

“[She] supports the premier in meetings, speaking engagements and other matters,” Notley’s communications director, Cheryl Oates, said in a statement to Global News. “This individual also relays information to other staff in support of [the] premier’s direction, coordinates expenses, coordinates with the premier’s security team and other matters as needed.”

Kahlon was among the team supporting Notley as she and other members of the NDP descended on Calgary for the 2017 Stampede festivities.

While some NDP MLAs stayed at other hotels like the Ramada Plaza or the Sheraton Cavalier, the Notley team stayed at the Delta Bow Valley in downtown Calgary.

According to documents filed as part of the government’s expense disclosure protocol, a room for each member of the team cost $339.00 per night, excluding the destination marketing fee, goods and services tax and tourism levy.

Records show Kahlon’s stay at the hotel lasted nine nights for a total of $3425.40, including taxes. Hers was the priciest of the folios from the trip.

The premier stayed for only seven nights, returning to Edmonton on July 7 and 8 to attend to matters in her constituency. The final price of her Stampede stay was $2664.20.

When asked why Kahlon incurred a greater expense than the premier and others who travelled to the Stampede, Oates said there was an error with Kahlon’s expenses.

“Some of the hotel expenses were claimed in error and will be paid back immediately.”

Oates said the total amount of the erroneous claim is approximately $900.