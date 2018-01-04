Vernon under air quality advisory

If you live in Vernon and suffer from a chronic medical condition, you may want to change your exercise routine.

The province put the city under an air quality advisory on Thursday because of “high concentrations of fine particulates.”

It suggests those with chronic underlying conditions avoid doing “strenuous exercise” during the advisory.

Provincial authorities said the fine particulate is coming from wood smoke, industry and transportation, which includes vehicles and railway operations.

Officials expect the advisory to stay in place until the weather changes.