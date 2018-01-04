Halifax suspending transit service, advising residents in at-risk areas to leave before storm

Halifax Regional Municipality is suspending ferry and bus service and the MacKay bridge has closed to traffic as a massive storm makes its way into our region.

In a media release, the municipality says that while snowfall warnings have lessened, high winds and a significant storm surge are still expected.

Ferry service ended at 2:30 – bus service will be coming off roads at 4 pm.

Halifax Harbour Bridges officially closed the MacKay bridge at approximately 4:20 p.m., due to sustained gusts of 120 km/h winds.

Halifax’s Emergency Organization Centre was activated at 8 a.m. on Thursday, and members of the centre will monitor the storm and update residents.

The Emergency Management Office will also be opening comfort centres throughout the municipality as needed. Those locations have not been released yet.

The municipality is recommending residents who live in flood-prone areas or locations with only one access point to stay elsewhere for the night.

Halifax Transit cancellations

Halifax Transit is suspending its bus service. The last buses will depart from their starting points at 4 p.m. and continue until their routes are completed.

Ferry service was also suspended of this afternoon.

Earlier on, several bus routes were placed on a detour because the MacKay Bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles as a result of wind conditions.

Other closures, cancellations

The municipality has cancelled curbside collection of garbage, organics and recyclables for Jan. 5. Residents who normally have collection on that day will be permitted double the limits on garbage on the next collection day, which is Jan. 19.

The Public Gardens in downtown Halifax has been closed, and many recreational programs and facilities will close earlier than usual.

311 contact centre

The municipality is also advising that the 311 contact centre will be closed for regular operations at 8 p.m.

However, the public can continue to call 311 for urgent issues that relate to municipal services.

