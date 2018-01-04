N.S. man arrested after threats made against Halifax business

Halifax Regional Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a threats complaint at a Halifax business on Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported to police around 1 p.m. that a man had made threats against someone known to him and was planning to go to a business on Kempt Road. It was also revealed he may have had a firearm.

A heavy police presence could be seen Wednesday afternoon outside the Steele Hyundai dealership on Kempt Road.

The scene was later cleared.

We've cleared the area of the Hyundai dealership, 3625 Kempt Rd. There's no threat to public safety. Thank you for cooperation. — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) January 3, 2018

Police say a 30-year-old man from Laurie Lane in Porter’s Lake was arrested and that no firearm was located.

Police say the man will be charged with uttering threats and has since been released.