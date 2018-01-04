Crime
January 4, 2018
Updated: January 4, 2018 7:23 am

Woman found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto apartment building

A woman was found in life-threatening condition on Richmond Street in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.

A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital after being found with life-threatening injuries inside an apartment building in downtown Toronto.

Toronto EMS were called to the scene on Richmond Street, near King Street and Strachan Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Paramedics located a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma and transported her to hospital.

No further details are available at this time.

 

