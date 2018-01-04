Woman found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto apartment building
A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital after being found with life-threatening injuries inside an apartment building in downtown Toronto.
Toronto EMS were called to the scene on Richmond Street, near King Street and Strachan Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Paramedics located a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma and transported her to hospital.
No further details are available at this time.
