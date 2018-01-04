Police treating death of woman in Toronto’s west end as suspicious

Toronto police say they are treating the death of a woman in the city’s west end Wednesday evening as suspicious.

Police said officers were called to the Callowhill Drive and Farley Crescent area, near Martin Grove Road and The Westway, at 9:35 p.m. with a request to assist with a medical complaint. A spokesperson told Global News officers found the woman with severe injuries and without vital signs.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said crews were called to a house and tried to revive the woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, but she died at the scene. The spokesperson also said another patient was taken to local hospital with minor injuries.



Story continues below MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Farley Cr + Callowhill Dr

-Officers o/s

-Woman found

-Injuries severe

-She is VSA

-EMS has now pronounced her

-Death being treated as suspicious

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 4, 2018

Officers who responded to the call determined the scene to be suspicious and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death was launched, police said. A spokesperson said investigators are working to determine if the death is a homicide.

Police said they wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of the injuries or why the scene was deemed suspicious since the investigation is still ongoing.