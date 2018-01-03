Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 03, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Valley cloud will stick around for Thursday, but when the upper ridge shifts east on Friday, we will start to see an incoming weather system from the west.

There is a lot of uncertainty on what type of precipitation will fall as we approach the weekend for the valleys. At this time, it looks like the biggest risk of precipitation will be Friday evening and into Saturday. We could see snow if the temperatures remain cool, but rain (with a slight risk of freezing rain) is also a possibility as some signs point to warming above freezing for some areas. It will all depend on the vertical temperature profile over a certain area and we are unsure at this time how this will play out Friday and Saturday.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -8 to -2C

~ Duane/Wesla