Winipeggers threatened by armed man Downtown

A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after threatening several people with a hand gun Tuesday night.

33 year old Kyle Houle has been arrested and charged in relation to a serious of firearm incidents. The suspect had made threats to kill both officers at the time of his arrest.https://t.co/Jskl3oPwkM — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 3, 2018

Police said a man was leaving his apartment on Cumberland Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Jan 2. when he saw a man pointing a gun at another man. The first man shouted at the person with the gun, at which time the suspect approached him, pointed the gun at his head and threatened him.

The suspect then fled and approached three people in a car at a nearby parkade. He pointed the gun at them, then took off.

Police arrived as the suspect was leaving the parkade, where he also threatened to kill the officers. They disarmed the man and seized the handgun as well as a 2-foot machete that had been hidden in his jacket.

Kyle Joseph Houle, 33, was arrested and charged with 9 offences, including uttering threats and possession of a concealed weapon.