2 people escape Dauphin house fire

Investigators are trying to find out what sparked a house fire in Dauphin Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a house in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue SW in Dauphin just before 11 p.m.

Two people who were inside in the home at the time managed to escape with minor injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Dauphin Fire Department contained the flames to just the house before they could spread to nearby buildings.

Dauphin RCMP wants anyone with information about the fire to call officers at 204-622-5020 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).