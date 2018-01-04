Bob Layton Editorial: The pickporch

The holiday season is finally over. One of the irritants of gift giving is gift stealing.

You heard the stories about delivery companies leaving a box on someone’s doorstep, only to be stolen by a thief who is perhaps following the delivery truck.

In Tacoma, Washington, Jaireme Barrow had deliveries stolen from his home several times, and he decided to do something about it.

He rigged up a 12-guage shotgun blank inside a box. When the “pickporch” lifts it up, it detonates and scares the thief away.

He’s now selling these burglar blasting boxes.

After several car break-ins in my neighboruhood, I told police I had what I knew was a bad idea.

I had this big ghettoblaster that no longer worked. I thought of leaving it on the back seat of my car, covered in Crazy Glue. Anyone trying to steal it, would be sorry.

Police confirmed what I thought, that I would be arrested for harming a thief.

Then, there was the time we expected an important package from the U.S. The tracker said it had been delivered, but it was not on our porch.

After a couple of days of upset, an honest man brought it to our home. It had been left at his place. Same house number — wrong street.

Tell me your missing parcel experience.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.