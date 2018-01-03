Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 03, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The first week of 2018 will continue to stay near or below freezing, although we will gradually see daytime highs increase by this weekend.

Very light flurries are possible, but with an upper ridge stalling over BC and a temperature inversion in place, no significant snow is expected until at least Friday.

Valley areas will continue to stay under a deck of low clouds, while high elevations areas will see sun above the clouds today and tomorrow.

Today’s daytime high range: -8 to -2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla