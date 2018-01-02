Year in review: 7 top health issues for Albertans in 2017

From opioids to infertility, some health stories evoked both emotion and opinions in 2017.

Here are our picks for the top health issues for Albertans last year.

1. Opioid overdose deaths

By the end of September, 482 people had died of an opioid overdose in Alberta. That’s nearly two people a day, and a 40 per cent increase from the year before.

Of those, 400 deaths were related to fentanyl, or the even more toxic carfentanil.

2. Pot benefits?

Pot was a hot topic, with the federal Liberal government announcing plans to legalize recreational cannabis in the summer of 2018. The Alberta College of Family Physicians warned members about the shortage of research showing any health benefits of cannabis. Albertans are among Canada’s biggest users of medical marijuana, second only to Ontarians.

3. Dental sedation rules

2017 brought big changes to Alberta’s dental profession. At the end of May, the Alberta Dental Association and College barred dentists from providing general anesthesia without another operator present. The new policy came after then-four-year-old Amber Athwal suffered brain damage under general anesthesia in an Edmonton dental clinic in 2016.

4. Dental fee guide

After a review found Albertans were paying 44 per cent more for common dental procedures than the rest of Canada, Alberta implemented a dental fee guide. The recommendations are expected to eventually reduce prices by up to 8.5 per cent.

5. Infertility treatment access

In November, many patients found out via social media that Alberta’s only public infertility clinic would stop offering uninsured services, such as in vitro fertilization.

AHS said patients could be transferred to private clinics in Alberta, but patients pointed out the fees were up to 25 per cent higher. More than 25,000 people signed a petition, and a crowd of about 100 people rallied at the Alberta legislature on Nov. 30.

6. Abortion pill access

Universal coverage for the controversial abortion drug Mifegymiso began in July in Alberta.

“The taxpayer money was going towards funding the [abortion] procedures. This is a less invasive means of accessing the service,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman told Global News on July 24. “And some argue it’s less expensive than having a medical procedure that has the same outcome.”

7. Medical assistance in dying

Since the service was decriminalized in June 2016, 248 Albertans have chosen to end their lives with the help of a medical professional. That includes 95 in Edmonton and 89 in Calgary.

The most commonly cited health conditions were cancer, multiple sclerosis, and ALS.