Record Kingston temperatures don’t keep everyone off the job

After shivering through the past few days, the “polar vortex” is finally starting to loosen its grip on much of Ontario, including the Kingston area.

But don’t put away those parkas just yet. When it comes to the deep freeze, the Limestone City broke a record for the coldest Jan. 1 with a morning temperature of -32.8 C.

CKWS-TV weather specialist Bill Hall says records have been falling all over the region.

“Belleville and Kingston, Brockville and Smiths Falls all broke record lows on New Year’s Day. However, Brockville and Smiths Falls have been doing it for the last five days because we’re closer to Lake Ontario.”

Outdoor activity doesn’t come to a standstill because of the cold weather. Greg Cadeau and his two co-workers are framing a house in the Woodhaven West subdivision of Kingston. He says you do what you have to do to get the job done.

“People need to be moved in, they want their house built, so we have to be here every day as much as we can. We have to fight the elements.”

As for the forecast, Hall says we’ll experience a few days of warmer temperatures before returning to the icebox mid-next week.