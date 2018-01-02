Suspect tries to drown police dog during chase near Qualicum Beach: RCMP

RCMP said two men are facing multiple charges following a three-and-half hour police chase near Qualicum Beach that saw a suspect try to drown a police dog.

Mounties said they spotted a stolen car on Claymore Road West on the evening of Dec. 28. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for police and officers later found the vehicle with two people inside in a ditch.

The passenger complied with the police order but the driver fled into the bush.

Mounties along with police dogs began a “a dangerous track lasting three-and-a-half hours through snow, slush, water, fallen trees and rivers and eventually located the suspect hiding on a river bank,” according to a statement.

Police tracked down the suspect, who again refused to comply with police orders. A police dog tried to apprehend the suspect, “who then pulled the dog into the river attempting to drown it,” RCMP said.

Police used a Taser on the man, and he was taken into custody.

Justin John Chester, a 29-year-old with several outstanding warrants out of Port Alberni, faces several charges.

Christopher Wade Raithby is also facing several charges.