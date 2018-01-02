Hit and run causes significant damage to Kelowna motel overhang
Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a rental cube van caused significant structural damage to the overhang of a Rutland motel early Sunday morning.
Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said on Dec. 31 at 6:15 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of the collision at the Canada’s Best Value Inn located in the 2600 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna.
O’Donaghey said witnesses heard a loud bang from inside their motel rooms.
“Police believe that the suspect vehicle associated to this incident was a U-Haul cube van approximately 20 feet in length,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The suspect vehicle was observed fleeing the scene, northbound on the highway, towards Vernon.”
Police are asking additional witnesses to contact Cst. Frank Gosselin of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
