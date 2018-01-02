Crime
Suspect identified after car stolen with a child inside in Fergus

Police have released a photo of the suspect.

Wellington County OPP have identified a man suspected of stealing a car with a toddler inside on Christmas Day in Fergus.

OPP said investigators are seeking a warrant for the man’s arrest and once that has been obtained, his name will be released.

The young child had been left in a running and an unlocked Chevrolet Impala on Dec. 25 at around 7 p.m. at a gas station on St. David St. N.

The mother of the child was in the store when a suspect drove off with the car.

OPP located the car abandoned a short time later. The child was inside and unharmed.

Police said an unknown accomplice who assisted the suspect was driving a white passenger vehicle that resembled a Kia Soul.

