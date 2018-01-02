640 Toronto
1 person dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Oakville

One person has died following a crash between a tractor-trailer and a vehicle in Oakville.

A fatal collision between a tractor-trailer and a vehicle in Oakville has left one person dead.

According to police, the crash took place near Royal Windsor Dr. and Ford Dr. at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and that another person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Royal Windsor Drive is currently closed between Winston Churchill Blvd. and Ford Dr. for the investigation.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

