New Year’s Eve firework misfire torches Norfolk County home

Staying home for New Year’s is usually be a less expensive way to celebrate, but that wasn’t the case for a Norfolk County couple.

They celebrated the arrival of new year by setting off fireworks from the deck of their Mall Road home. Then something went wrong.

One errant firework launched in the direction of their home, went through a door, and struck the Christmas tree, which then burst into flames.

The couple tried to put the flames out themselves but suffered smoke inhalation.

Norfolk County Fire Department puts the damage at $50,000, mostly to the contents of the home.