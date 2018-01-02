Canada
January 2, 2018 10:36 am

N.B. man facing impaired driving-related charge in fatal New Year’s crash

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal ATV crash in the early hours of New Year's Day in Grand Manan, N.B.

File/ Global News
A A

A 21-year-old New Brunswick man is facing an impaired driving-related charge after a crash in the early hours of New Year’s Day that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

RCMP say the collision between a pick-up truck and an ATV happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Highway 776 near Seal Cove on Grand Manan.

READ: Amendments to N.B. Motor Vehicle Act poised to crack down on impaired drivers

The driver of the ATV, a man from Grand Manan, died at the scene.

Daniel Richard Greene, also of Grand Manan, has been charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg causing death. He was remanded in custody and will appear in Saint John Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH: New Brunswick to implement harsher alcohol-impaired driving measures 

RCMP say the collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call them at 506-662-1210 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
blood alcohol over 80
Fatal Accident
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Grand Manan
impaired drivgin
NB RCMP
New Brunswick
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News