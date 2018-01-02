N.B. man facing impaired driving-related charge in fatal New Year’s crash

A 21-year-old New Brunswick man is facing an impaired driving-related charge after a crash in the early hours of New Year’s Day that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

RCMP say the collision between a pick-up truck and an ATV happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Highway 776 near Seal Cove on Grand Manan.

The driver of the ATV, a man from Grand Manan, died at the scene.

Daniel Richard Greene, also of Grand Manan, has been charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg causing death. He was remanded in custody and will appear in Saint John Provincial Court on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP say the collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call them at 506-662-1210 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

