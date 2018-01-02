Fire tears through hotel in Thompson, MB
A hotel in Thompson has been severely damaged by a fire, that’s still burning.
Thompson Fire and Emergency Services say the flames started just before 4 p.m. Monday at the Interior Inn and spread throughout the building over several hours.
One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the day as they continue to battle the controlled blaze.
