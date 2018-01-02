Water main break to impact Winnipeg traffic Tuesday morning
City crews are trying to fix a water main break on Marion Street between Dawson Road and Lagimodiere Blvd. early Tuesday morning.
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be impacted.
Winnipeg residents are asked to consider alternate routes.
No time frame has been provided yet for how long the repair will take.
