January 2, 2018 5:49 am

Water main break to impact Winnipeg traffic Tuesday morning

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
City crews are trying to fix a water main break on Marion Street between Dawson Road and Lagimodiere Blvd. early Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg residents are asked to consider alternate routes.

No time frame has been provided yet for how long the repair will take.

 

Global News