Frigid conditions will continue in Hamilton this week

If you’re hoping for some relief from this extreme cold, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

Environment Canada forecasters are calling for daytime highs ranging from -11 C to -16 C this week — and that’s not including the wind chill.

It is expected to feel like -26 C with the wind chill Tuesday.

Toronto just had it’s coldest December in 17 years and the last 6 days of the month were all colder than at any point last winter. — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 1, 2018

The City of Hamilton’s cold weather alert remains in effect.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says we can expect a “January thaw likely later this month.”