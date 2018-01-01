Frigid conditions will continue in Hamilton this week
If you’re hoping for some relief from this extreme cold, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.
Environment Canada forecasters are calling for daytime highs ranging from -11 C to -16 C this week — and that’s not including the wind chill.
READ MORE: Extreme cold weather forces cancellation of annual Toronto, Oakville polar bear dips
It is expected to feel like -26 C with the wind chill Tuesday.
The City of Hamilton’s cold weather alert remains in effect.
READ MORE: In Photos: Here’s what an extreme cold snap looks like in Canada
READ MORE: Staying safe during extreme cold weather
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says we can expect a “January thaw likely later this month.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.