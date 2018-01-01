Weather
January 1, 2018 5:57 pm

Frigid conditions will continue in Hamilton this week

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

A cold snap continues to keep Hamilton in a deep freeze.

The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese
If you’re hoping for some relief from this extreme cold, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

Environment Canada forecasters are calling for daytime highs ranging from -11 C to -16 C this week — and that’s not including the wind chill.

It is expected to feel like -26 C with the wind chill Tuesday.

The City of Hamilton’s cold weather alert remains in effect.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says we can expect a “January thaw likely later this month.”

