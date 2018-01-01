Montreal’s first baby of 2018 born seconds after midnight

While many Montrealers were ringing in the New Year, Miriam Oviedo was welcoming her third child into the world.

Oviedo’s newborn daughter, Maxine Kylie, was born two seconds after midnight, likely making her Montreal’s first baby born in 2018.

Oviedo, whose birthday is Dec. 31, arrived at the hospital at 8:30 p.m. with contractions.

“I wasn’t thinking about the minutes,” Oviedo said. “All the nurses were telling me ‘if it’s first baby of the year then the media is coming.'”

Maxine Kylie was born weighing just under seven pounds, three ounces, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Côte-des-Neiges.

When she arrived at the hospital, Oviedo says she was given antibiotics to protect the baby which was supposed to take four hours to consume, but the newborn had other plans.

“We didn’t finish the four hours,” Oviedo said. “I pushed and the baby came out.”