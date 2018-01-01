Sudden death in East Hamilton was not a homicide
A A
Hamilton police say a sudden death in an east end home was not a homicide.
Detectives were called early Monday morning to a home on Tuxedo Avenue North, one block east of Kenilworth Avenue, to investigate a suspicious death.
But police say the man, aged 45, died suddenly.
He was found just after 3:30 a.m.
The cause of death has not been released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.