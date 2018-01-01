Crime
Sudden death in East Hamilton was not a homicide

A peaceful resolution to a very long standoff with a man who had barricaded himself inside a central Hamilton home.

Hamilton police say a sudden death in an east end home was not a homicide.

Detectives were called early Monday morning to a home on Tuxedo Avenue North, one block east of Kenilworth Avenue, to investigate a suspicious death.

But police say the man, aged 45, died suddenly.

He was found just after 3:30 a.m.

The cause of death has not been released.

