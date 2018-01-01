1 dead after vehicle flips over in downtown Toronto, speed and alcohol possible factors: police
A A
Toronto police say officers are investigating the possibility that speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal single-vehicle crash early Monday.
Police and paramedics were called to Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road at 1:20 a.m. with reports of a collision.
After emergency crews arrived, they found the vehicle rolled over in a ditch.
Police said a man died at the scene.
A Toronto police spokesperson said it’s not clear what led to the crash, but that speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.