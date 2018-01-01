Traffic
January 1, 2018 12:55 pm

1 dead after vehicle flips over in downtown Toronto, speed and alcohol possible factors: police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road early Monday.

Global News
A A

Toronto police say officers are investigating the possibility that speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal single-vehicle crash early Monday.

Police and paramedics were called to Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road at 1:20 a.m. with reports of a collision.

After emergency crews arrived, they found the vehicle rolled over in a ditch.

Police said a man died at the scene.

A Toronto police spokesperson said it’s not clear what led to the crash, but that speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bayview and Pottery
Bayview extension
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto traffic
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News