1 dead after vehicle flips over in downtown Toronto, speed and alcohol possible factors: police

Toronto police say officers are investigating the possibility that speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal single-vehicle crash early Monday.

Police and paramedics were called to Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road at 1:20 a.m. with reports of a collision.

After emergency crews arrived, they found the vehicle rolled over in a ditch.

Police said a man died at the scene.

A Toronto police spokesperson said it’s not clear what led to the crash, but that speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible contributing factors.