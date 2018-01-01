Fatal collision on Highway 103 claims life of 64-year-old man

A 64-year-old man has died after his vehicle was struck from behind along Highway 103 in Upper Tantallon, N.S., on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m., between exits 5 and 5A.

READ: Tractor-trailer overturns near Sheet Harbour, N.S., driver airlifted to hospital

Police say the man’s car, a 2006 Saturn Ion, was struck from behind by a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Both vehicles were travelling west bound at the time of the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released but police say he is from Lunenburg County.

The driver of the Cavalier, a 17-year-old man from Lunenburg Country, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

WATCH: RCMP undergo collision analysis training in Shearwater, NS

RCMP say the investigation into the fatal collision remains ongoing.

At this point, police say it’s too soon to determine if charges will be laid. Officers will collect statements from witnesses and mechanical checks will be done on both vehicles.

Follow @NatashaPace