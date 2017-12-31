Crime
December 31, 2017 11:50 am
Updated: December 31, 2017 11:51 am

Homicide investigating ‘suspicious circumstances’ of man fatally struck in Brampton

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel Regional Police badge

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
A A

Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating the ‘suspicious circumstances’ of a man being struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in the area of Torbram Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 34-year-old man from Caledon in serious condition.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The Major Collisions Bureau and forensic unit attended the scene and their investigation led them to believe the circumstances surrounding the collision were suspicious.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton Pedestrian Fatally Struck
Pedestrian Struck Brampton
Peel Homicide Unit
peel police
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News