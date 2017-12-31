Homicide investigating ‘suspicious circumstances’ of man fatally struck in Brampton

Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating the ‘suspicious circumstances’ of a man being struck and killed by a vehicle in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in the area of Torbram Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 34-year-old man from Caledon in serious condition.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The Major Collisions Bureau and forensic unit attended the scene and their investigation led them to believe the circumstances surrounding the collision were suspicious.

There is no suspect information available at this time.