Winnipeg Jets defeat the New York Islanders Friday night
The Winnipeg Jets began life without Mark Scheifele Friday night with a win.
Scoring for the Jets was Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Shawn Matthias who all helped secure the win over the New York Islanders 4-2.
Making 42 saves was Connor Hellebuyck who improved his record to 20-4-5.
With the win, Winnipeg took sole possession of first place in the Central Division with 50 points.
The Jets’ next game will come Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.
