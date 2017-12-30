Winnipeg Jets defeat the New York Islanders Friday night

The Winnipeg Jets began life without Mark Scheifele Friday night with a win.

Scoring for the Jets was Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Shawn Matthias who all helped secure the win over the New York Islanders 4-2.

Making 42 saves was Connor Hellebuyck who improved his record to 20-4-5.

With the win, Winnipeg took sole possession of first place in the Central Division with 50 points.

The Jets’ next game will come Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.