December 30, 2017 11:00 am

Winnipeg Jets defeat the New York Islanders Friday night

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Scoring for the Jets was Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Shawn Matthias who all helped secure the win over the New York Islanders 4-2.

The Winnipeg Jets began life without Mark Scheifele Friday night with a win.

Making 42 saves was Connor Hellebuyck who improved his record to 20-4-5.

With the win, Winnipeg took sole possession of first place in the Central Division with 50 points.

The Jets next game will come Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.

