Shooting in North York leaves man in critical condition

A man in his 30s is in critical condition following a shooting in North York early Saturday.

The incident took place around 12 a.m. at Tobermory Drive and Potsdam Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Toronto paramedics transported a male victim to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Toronto Police Service at (416) 808-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.