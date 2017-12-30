Shooting in North York leaves man in critical condition
A man in his 30s is in critical condition following a shooting in North York early Saturday.
The incident took place around 12 a.m. at Tobermory Drive and Potsdam Drive, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.
Toronto paramedics transported a male victim to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Toronto police have not released any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information can call the Toronto Police Service at (416) 808-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.
