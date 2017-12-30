What’s open and closed for the New Year’s Eve Weekend in London

If you’re looking to stock up before ringing in the new year, here’s a list of what will be open and closed over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

On New Year’s Day, London Transit will operate on a typical Sunday/holiday schedule, after operating on extended hours and special routes for New Year’s Eve.

Most malls will be closed New Year’s Eve as of 5 p.m. and many grocery stores are shut down at 6 p.m.

If you’re in need of some medication or toiletries, some Shoppers Drug Mart locations are open till 10 p.m. Sunday and a couple are open until midnight.

All drug stores, malls and grocery stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Beer Store and LCBO outlets close at 6 p.m. Sunday, and will be closed New Year’s Day, reopening on Tuesday.

In addition, there will be no mail delivery Monday, while city library branches and city hall will also be closed.

Garbage and recycling pick up will not happen Monday. Those living in apartment buildings who were scheduled to have their garbage and recycling picked up Monday, will be picked up Tuesday instead.

The London Children’s Museum is closed Monday, but will be hosting New Years Eve celebrations for the family throughout the morning and afternoon Sunday.