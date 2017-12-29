Okanagan forecast

Friday, December 29, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Friday night and early Saturday morning will be snowy as the last low in the series of weather systems push inland.

Drier weather is on deck by Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunny breaks are very likely by Saturday afternoon and we will also see significant cooling into Saturday evening.

Sun and cloud will continue into the rest of the long weekend.

This weekend’s daytime high range: -9 to -3C

~ Duane/Wesla