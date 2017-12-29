Health
December 29, 2017 7:08 pm

Premier Stephen McNeil says he believes some progress is being made in N.S. doctor recruitment

By The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil talks with reporters at the legislature in Halifax on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A A

More than four years after he campaigned on a “doctor for every Nova Scotian”, Premier Stephen McNeil says he believes some progress is being made in doctor recruitment.

But in a year-end interview, McNeil told the Canadian Press that it’s a complex problem that’s like “squeezing a balloon.”

READ MORE: Stephen McNeil on access to family doctors in Nova Scotia

He says when doctor shortages are addressed in one area they seem to pop up in another.

There are currently about 60 or more doctor vacancies in the system due to physician retirements and other issues.

McNeil also believes there are challenges because governments have been slow over the past decade to implement primary care that is based on collaborative practices.

WATCH: Stephen McNeil admits his government needs to do better on health care

On the labour front, McNeil won’t predict how contract talks will go with health care workers in 2018.

He is expressing satisfaction though with the recent arbitrators’ ruling, which resulted in a seven per cent wage hike over six years for civil servants.

McNeil says it’s a reasonable approach that sets the pattern for negotiations.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Doctor Shortage
Healthcare
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Doctor Shortage
Nova Scotia Healthcare
Nova Scotia Politics
politics
Stephen McNeil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News