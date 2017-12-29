Premier Stephen McNeil says he believes some progress is being made in N.S. doctor recruitment

More than four years after he campaigned on a “doctor for every Nova Scotian”, Premier Stephen McNeil says he believes some progress is being made in doctor recruitment.

But in a year-end interview, McNeil told the Canadian Press that it’s a complex problem that’s like “squeezing a balloon.”

He says when doctor shortages are addressed in one area they seem to pop up in another.

There are currently about 60 or more doctor vacancies in the system due to physician retirements and other issues.

McNeil also believes there are challenges because governments have been slow over the past decade to implement primary care that is based on collaborative practices.

On the labour front, McNeil won’t predict how contract talks will go with health care workers in 2018.

He is expressing satisfaction though with the recent arbitrators’ ruling, which resulted in a seven per cent wage hike over six years for civil servants.

McNeil says it’s a reasonable approach that sets the pattern for negotiations.