Manitoba Moose fans asked to help shut out hunger at Bell MTS Centre New Year’s Eve

The Manitoba Moose are doing their part to help out local food banks. The annual Shutout Hunger food drive is Sunday Dec. 31.

The home team will play host to the San Jose Barracuda at 2 p.m. Hockey fans are encouraged to take non-perishable food items to the game.

Volunteers from the Manitoba Association of Food Banks will be collecting donations at all entrances to Bell MTS Place. If you forget, or prefer not to carry boxes and cans, tables will also be set up on the concourse to collect financial donations.

Anyone who gives a donation, food or cash, will be entered into a draw for an autographed Moose jersey or tickets to a future game.

The 2016 Shutout Hunger campaign brought in over $850 and 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food items.

The club said Friday, a limited number of tickets were still available for the Dec. 31 Shutout Hunger game.

Tickets can be purchased for the New Year’s Eve match by visiting moosehockey.com/tickets.