Snowfall warnings, travel advisories in effect for Okanagan Valley

It doesn’t look like a reprieve from the weather is coming anytime soon, as Environment Canada issues another snowfall warning for the entire Okanagan Valley.

The advisory says a pacific frontal system is moving across southern B.C. and the snow will intensify this afternoon and continue through Saturday morning.

Ten to 20 centimetres of snow can be expected before the white stuff tapers off on the weekend.

Meanwhile, travel advisories remain in place for the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector highways due to heavy snowfall.

Up to 25 centimetres of new snow is expected to fall over the Coquihalla Summit between Hope and Merritt, Allison Pass from Hope to Princeton and Kootenay Pass in the Selkirk Mountains.

#Okanagan: a brief break in between systems Thursday night, but more snow moving in by Friday afternoon. Weather details for the final few days of 2017: https://t.co/X7svu6N8XQ pic.twitter.com/3lLOLfqBz9 Story continues below — Wesla Wong (@WeslaWong) December 29, 2017

The Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna is also expected to get a fresh dump of snow.

Compact snow and slippery sections are expected on Highway 97 throughout the Okanagan.

The winter driving conditions are similar for Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

Highway 3 will be closed for avalanche control 30 kilometres west of Creston on Saturday from 5: 00 a.m.to 7:00 a.m.

Highway travellers are asked to adjust their speed to conditions.

Drivers should also turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance if visibility is suddenly reduced, according to Environment Canada.

