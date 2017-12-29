Talk to the Experts
December 29, 2017

Saturday, Dec. 20: The Strongroom and Downeast/ Purity Products

The Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax. For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com

Downeast/ Purity Products

This Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m, Purity Products offers an array of evidence-based nutritional supplements. For more information about their services, visit purityproducts.com.

Talk to the Experts

