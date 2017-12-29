Canada
December 29, 2017 9:49 am

SIU investigating after man seriously injured during arrest in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 52-year-old man suffered a serious injury after an interaction with police officers in Brampton, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says Peel Regional police officers were called to a home around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The SIU has revealed few details, but say there was an interaction and the man was subsequently arrested.

They say the man was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The police watchdog is urging anyone who may have information to contact them.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

peel police
peel regional police
SIU
Special Investigations Unit

